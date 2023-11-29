Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    How ‘Morgue Monster’ David Fuller Got Away With Defiling Corpses for 15 Years

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    How ‘Morgue Monster’ David Fuller Got Away With Defiling Corpses for 15 Years

    Kent Police

    A necrophiliac murderer was able to abuse the bodies of over 100 women and girls for 15 years in the U.K. without being caught owing to “serious failings” at the hospitals where he was employed, an inquiry has concluded.

    David Fuller, 69, abused the corpses of victims between the ages of 9 and 100 at health facilities in southern England between 2005 and 2020. The maintenance worker who has since been dubbed the “morgue monster” was already suspected in two sexually motivated killings when police discovered the scale of his offending in hospital morgues.

    In 2020, Fuller was arrested for the separate 1987 killings of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, thanks to recent advances in DNA testing technology. Following his arrest, police searched his home and found footage that Fuller had recorded of himself abusing corpses. In 2021, he was given two whole-life sentences for the killings and a concurrent 12-year sentence for his other crimes.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy