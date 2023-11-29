Nicholas and Adrian smile for a heartwarming father-son photo aboard a Great Barrier Reef cruise ship. Hours later one of of them would be dead after being swept away while snorkelling

<!–

A heartbreaking photo taken moments before an elderly man died during a family trip to the Great Barrier Reef has been released, showing him smiling with his son.

Adrian Meyer, from Angaston in South Australia, died after he and a group of divers were swept away by a strong current over the reef last Monday.

The 71-year-old was with his son, Nicholas Meyer, and daughter Angela Henson, about 60km from the coast, northeast of Cairns, when disaster struck.

Mr Meyer had traveled to Cairns to visit the World Heritage area as part of a belated present for his 70th birthday.

Moments before the tragedy struck, Mr Meyer (right) gave a thumbs-up in a photo alongside his son Nicholas (left)

Dangerous weather conditions had kept the divers away from the boat and a strong current prevented them from swimming back.

During his struggle against the current, Mr Meyer is believed to have suffered a medical problem and was put on a rescue ship which sank shortly afterwards.

A touching photo taken on board the boat just before the tragic incident shows Mr Meyer smiling while giving a thumbs up alongside his son.

Nicholas said he had initially planned to return to Cairns to collect his father’s remains, but had since changed his mind.

“My poor mother doesn’t fly and we’re trying to support her right now,” he said. News Corp.

“She needs us. With all the traumatic events that happened, we decided it was best to stay.

Adrian Meyer (pictured) died after he and a group of divers were swept away by a strong current above the Great Barrier Reef.

It is understood Mr Meyer will be cremated at a later date, but the family have not yet decided where they would like to place his ashes.

“It’s still raw,” Nicholas said.

“Dad was a great traveler and so was I. We think we’d like to perpetuate his memory by taking a little piece of him wherever we go, so we’ll see.”

Ms Henson described her father as a “loving grandfather” who was passionate about the outdoors.

“He always said, ‘I love you.’ His connection to nature really struck me,” she said.

“He always liked to mention the names of corals and fish.”

Ms Henson was adopted at five weeks old and only met her biological father five years ago.

Angela Henson (left) only met her father five years ago after being adopted at five weeks old

Nicholas said his father was a “strong environmentalist” and was fascinated by the Great Barrier Reef.

“We would love to do something for conservation. “It’s something important to Dad’s legacy,” he said.

“But we’re not sure. We are still trying to grieve and get over the shock of everything.

Mr Meyer’s memorial will take place on Thursday December 7 in the Barossa Valley.

His death is the subject of an investigation by the Northern Coroner and the Department of Health and Safety at Work.