Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Three Palestinian College Kids Learned Getting Shot Is as American as Thanksgiving Turkey

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Reuters

    Three 20-year-old Palestinian college students (two of them American citizens)—Hisham Awartani of Brown University, Ali Ahmad of Trinity College, and Kinnan Abdalhamid of Haverford College—were shot and wounded last Saturday, allegedly by Jason J. Eaton, 48, who was arrested Sunday and arraigned on three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

    It happened over Thanksgiving weekend in Burlington, Vermont, a progressive college town in a state that counts democratic socialist Bernie Sanders as one of its senators.

    Though no motive has yet been established, state’s attorney Sarah Hair George, said during a briefing on Monday, “I do want to be clear that there is no question that this was a hateful act.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

