‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Enlists Real-Life Rock Royalty for Sequel

Brian Rasic

We already knew that Rob Reiner’s upcoming This Is Spinal Tap sequel would bring the entire fictional band back together, but it turns out, the new movie will also add a few real-life stars to the mix—including a Beatle.

During an appearance on the podcast “RHLSTP,” in which host Richard Herring revealed that the musical mockumentary is among his favorite movies, Reiner shared some exciting new information about the project.

“Everybody’s back,” Reiner told Herring, confirming the previously reported news that original stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer would all return. Plus, he added, “Paul McCartney is joining us, and Elton John, and a few other surprises. Garth Brooks.”

