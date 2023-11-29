Travis Kelce’s new fan Veronika Rajek once claimed people thought she was ‘too pretty to exist’ as quotes about her rise to fame resurface after watching Taylor Swift’s boyfriend play

Veronika Rajek was in Vegas last week for F1, but this week she was at the NFL

The model and influencer saw Travis Kelce in action for the Chiefs

After stealing the show lately with her performances at two major sporting events, model Veronika Rajek’s quotes about her rise have resurfaced.

The 27-year-old was at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas last weekend before watching the Las Vegas Raiders lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

She took to Instagram after the game to admit that Travis Kelce caught her attention the same way he did with Taylor Swift.

She wrote, “LV did their best, but the Chiefs played great. I have to admit. Kelce is such a great player and a great guy too.”

She added, “I understand Taylor, ‘road less taken,’ who seems to quote the phrase ‘road not taken’ from her song ’tis the damn season, about a relationship that’s destined to end.

Model and influencer Veronika Rajek saw the Chiefs play the Raiders on Sunday

Rajek cheered on the Raiders, but the 27-year-old said on Instagram that Kelce stole the show

Rajek said in a 2021 interview that people see her photo and don’t believe she exists

Rajek is a former Miss Slovakia who has previously modeled for a variety of designers

“Raiders, let’s trade @killatrav and Vegas, let’s do @taylorswift show residency.”

And now, a 2021 interview she gave to The Sun has resurfaced, in which she discusses how her modeling career paved the way to her fame.

“People don’t even believe I exist,” she said. ‘It’s quite discriminatory that other women can do the same thing as me and I can’t, and I’m just removed because of my appearance.

‘I call myself an alien because people don’t believe I’m real. They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online.

“People say beautiful people have it easy, but I have it worse because people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

Rajek was born in Slovakia and became Miss Slovakia in 2016. She now travels the world with her work and has a huge online presence, with 6.3 million followers on Instagram.

She has previously modeled for several designers, including Dolce and Gabbana, Vera Wang and Moschino.

Before seeing Kelce in action, she was best known as a great admirer of the ultimate NFL legend in Tom Brady.

Rajek pictured in Las Vegas on the second day of the recent Formula 1 Grand Prix

Before she was a Kelce fan, Rajek spoke openly about how much she loved Tom Brady

She went to see the iconic quarterback in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints last December, in what turned out to be Brady’s final season in the NFL.

After the game, she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her in a Brady jersey: I saw the LEGEND and if someone asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me someone who doesn’t.

“Even his haters love him because they know he’s the goat.”