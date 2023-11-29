Mortada meets Lebanon’s Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada, on Tuesday welcomed in his Sanayeh office, Lebanonrsquo;s Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mohammed Hazma, accompanied by his office director, Mohammed Abu Hamdan.

Discussions reportedly touched on the possibility of the Organizationrsquo;s cooperation with the Ministry in a number of cultural projects, whether in the capital or in both Baalbek and Tripoli.

The Minister expressed the Ministry#39;s readiness to provide all support to implement cultural developmental projects that benefit various segments of the Lebanese society.

