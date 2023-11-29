Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mortada meets Lebanon’s Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada, on Tuesday welcomed in his Sanayeh office, Lebanonrsquo;s Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mohammed Hazma, accompanied by his office director, Mohammed Abu Hamdan.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the possibility of the Organizationrsquo;s cooperation with the Ministry in a number of cultural projects, whether in the capital or in both Baalbek and Tripoli.

    The Minister expressed the Ministry#39;s readiness to provide all support to implement cultural developmental projects that benefit various segments of the Lebanese society.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy