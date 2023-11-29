Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Bachelor Nation: This Is the Only Gift Guide You’ll Need This Holiday Season

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Bachelor Nation: This Is the Only Gift Guide You’ll Need This Holiday Season

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Do you mind if I steal you for a sec? Bachelor Nation knows that Monday nights are sacred, but if you don’t partake and tune in to the most dramatic season of The Bachelor yet (spoiler alert: it’s literally every season), you’re bound to know someone who does. The Bachelor and its many spin offs have been around since 2002, and if you’re stumped on what to get your cousin, sister, co-worker or really anyone who just so happens to be a member of Bachelor Nation this holiday season, a Bachelor-themed gift is a safe and fantastic bet. And let’s be real, if you’re a member yourself, any of these gifts would be a fantastic addition to your Monday night ritual.

    These Bachelor-themed gifts run the gamut of cozy clothes to wear while Gerry inches closer to his final rose, a peek backstage into the pop culture phenomenon, a Bachelor-themed candle with multiple scent options, and even personalized videos from contestants themselves, thanks to Cameo.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy