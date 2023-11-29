The Case of the $616 Dinner—and the Phantom Banker

Joel Saget/AFP via Getty

Cerberus Capital Management, an investment firm founded by Trump-loving billionaire Stephen Feinberg, has sued a consultant, accusing him of defrauding the company out of thousands of dollars in business meals that never happened.

Cerberus started working with consultant David Boutry in 2021, paying him $1.5 million to advise on sourcing debt financing and other services, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York Supreme Court.

The contract allowed for reimbursement of certain business expenses, the complaint states. But when Cerberus conducted a review of the expenses Boutry submitted, it found 18 instances in which the consultant claimed to have been at a business meal with someone who was not there.

Read more at The Daily Beast.