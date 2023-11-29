Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    The Case of the $616 Dinner—and the Phantom Banker

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , ,
    The Case of the $616 Dinner—and the Phantom Banker

    Joel Saget/AFP via Getty

    Cerberus Capital Management, an investment firm founded by Trump-loving billionaire Stephen Feinberg, has sued a consultant, accusing him of defrauding the company out of thousands of dollars in business meals that never happened.

    Cerberus started working with consultant David Boutry in 2021, paying him $1.5 million to advise on sourcing debt financing and other services, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York Supreme Court.

    The contract allowed for reimbursement of certain business expenses, the complaint states. But when Cerberus conducted a review of the expenses Boutry submitted, it found 18 instances in which the consultant claimed to have been at a business meal with someone who was not there.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy