Georgia Toffolo cringes at how many PDA photos she has posted with new boyfriend James Watt since announcing their romance: ‘I think we need to rein it on a little bit… I feel sick’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Georgia Toffolo has admitted she feels ‘sick’ thinking about how many photos she has posted with her new flame James Watt since announcing their relationship.

The former Made In Chelsea star, also known as Toff, 29, confirmed her romance with James, 40, with a slew of snaps on Instagram from their trip to Mumbai last week.

And since unveiling her new hunk, Georgia has been sharing plenty of PDA photos of the pair with her fans – but it looks like she’s starting to get a little sick of it.

The former I’m A Celeb jungle queen has even started to cringe at her public display of affection on Instagram and has told herself to ‘keep it in check’.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch, she was asked by Steph McGovern to share her recent good news with viewers at home.

Georgia Toffolo, 29, has admitted she feels ‘sick’ thinking about how many photos she has posted with her new flame James Watt, 40, since announcing their relationship

The former Made In Chelsea star, also known as Toff, confirmed her romance with James with a slew of snaps on Instagram from their trip to Mumbai last week

Steph asked, “And you had some good news yourself, didn’t you? You and your friend have gone public.”

Georgia cringed, “Oh god, yeah, we’ve gone pretty public.

“I said to him last night, ‘I think we need to rein it in a little bit’, I’m actually making myself a little nauseous looking at the pictures,” she joked.

The loved-up couple were first linked over the summer after being set up on a blind date by a friend.

During their trip, James took Georgia to one of his BrewDog bars in Mumbai, where she filmed him giving a speech at the bar.

As he put the mic down and jumped off the bar, Georgia could be heard saying, “Woo, I love you James Watt!”

Friends of the I’m A Celebrity winner told the Daily Mail that Toff and James were set up on a blind date this summer by a mutual friend who thought they would be the perfect match.

Toff is said to have already been in Scotland to meet James’ family and has often visited him at BrewDog HQ.

And since unveiling her new hunk, Georgia has been sharing plenty of PDA pics of the pair with her fans – but it looks like she’s starting to get a little sick of it

The former I’m A Celeb jungle queen has even started to cringe at her public display of affection on Instagram and has told herself to ‘keep it in check’

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch, Georgia was asked by Steph McGovern to share her recent good news with viewers at home.

Steph asked, “And you had some good news yourself, didn’t you? You and your boyfriend have gone public.”

Georgia cringed, “Oh god, yeah, we’ve gone pretty public. I said to him last night, “I think we need to rein it in a little bit”, I’m actually making myself a little nauseous looking at the pictures.

A friend said: ‘Toff has never been happier – she’s grinning from ear to ear and it’s beautiful to see. Since meeting, they have spent a lot of time together. We just clicked right away.

‘It’s no secret that she was devastated that her relationship with George was finally coming to an end.

“It took a while for it to run its course and there was a lot of sadness along the way. But Toff has now gotten through that and is enjoying her new life with her new love.”

James has also used his business expertise to help Toff with her recently launched raw pet food brand Wild Pack.

She also revealed this on the Channel 4 programme she supports Josie Gibson to become a Jungle Queen I’m a celebrity.

The former 2017 champion told Steph she’s ‘a sucker for a Bristolian accent’.

When asked who she thinks is the show’s first winner so far, the former Made In Chelsea star said: ‘Gosh, good question. It’s actually quite difficult.

‘Normally I think there is a clear frontrunner at this stage, but I have a soft spot for a Bristolian accent. I’m from the west, so when I hear Josie on the television every night, I love it.

Georgia further confirmed that after forming a budding friendship with Stanley Johnson, they are still going strong almost six years later

Georgia was pictured leaving the studios of the daily show on Tuesday looking effortlessly chic – as usual. She flaunted her jealous figure in a racy pair of leather thigh-high boots

The blonde beauty completed her leggings display with a thin black belt and a brown backpack

“So yeah, my money is on Josie now.”

Georgia further confirmed that after forming a budding friendship with Stanley Johnson, they are still going strong almost six years later.

She revealed that Stanley is very good with his phone and the pair still FaceTime every few weeks.

“He does the classic thing he doesn’t know he’s on FaceTime,” she added.

Georgia was pictured leaving the studios of the daily show on Tuesday looking effortlessly chic.

The TV personality showed off her envious figure in a racy pair of leather thigh-high boots and a chunky knit sweater dress.

The blonde beauty completed the ensemble with a thin black belt and a brown backpack.