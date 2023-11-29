Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Elon Musk Promotes Unhinged Pizzagate Conspiracy Right After Israel Visit

    A day after visiting the sites of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacres and meeting with Israeli government officials amid backlash over his promotion of antisemitism, X owner Elon Musk boosted yet another unhinged right-wing conspiracy theory.

    In order to lend credence to Pizzagate, a years-old conspiracy about a Democratic-run pedophile sex ring that was the precursor to QAnon, Musk peddled the false claim that an ABC reporter convicted on child pornography charges had “debunked” Pizzagate. In reality, the reporter in question never once covered the crazed conspiracy theory.

    This also isn’t the first time that Musk, who has made a habit of jumping aboard a variety of conspiratorial trains, has dabbled his toes in the Pizzagate waters. While facing an advertiser exodus over his embrace of the vile “Great Replacement” theory and Media Matters reporting that major brands’ ads were running alongside pro-Nazi content, Musk promoted a tweet attempting to link Media Matters’ founder to the owner of the “Pizzagate restaurant.”

