Diddy Out as Revolt Chairman Amid Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs stepped down as the chairman of Revolt, the music-oriented media brand he helped found a decade ago, after he was accused of rape in three separate lawsuits this month.

The temporary move was confirmed to Variety by Combs’ representatives.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt,” a statement on the network’s Instagram page reads. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

