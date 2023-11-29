Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Diddy Out as Revolt Chairman Amid Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Diddy Out as Revolt Chairman Amid Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

    Johnny Nunez/WireImage

    Sean “Diddy” Combs stepped down as the chairman of Revolt, the music-oriented media brand he helped found a decade ago, after he was accused of rape in three separate lawsuits this month.

    The temporary move was confirmed to Variety by Combs’ representatives.

    Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt,” a statement on the network’s Instagram page reads. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy