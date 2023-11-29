Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon begins a HUNGER STRIKE in an attempt to trigger a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas – she is the mother of two Jewish children with her ex-husband

Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon plans to go on a hunger strike in an attempt to trigger a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The 57-year-old actress joins five other American politicians this week in demanding that President Joe Biden call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Nixon, 57, stood outside the White House on Monday with a group of Palestinian supporters holding signs. She recovered: ‘None of this is normal. “None of this is routine and none of this can be allowed to continue.”

Nixon, the mother of two Jewish children with her ex-husband, is demanding that President Joe Biden call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The actress and political activist said she will participate in the hunger strike for two of the planned five days, before returning to New York to work.

Since Hamas’ brutal surprise attack on Israel on October 7, at least 14,800 Palestinians (mostly women and children) have been killed in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry of Hamas-ruled Gaza.

“We are here on a hunger strike just to reflect to Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it in his power to achieve a ceasefire,” Nixon told a group of journalists, according to The times of Israel.

Politicians participating in the hunger strike that began on Monday. They are New York Rep. Zohran Mamdani, Oklahoma Rep. Mauree Turner, Virginia Rep. Sam Rasoul and Michigan Rep. Abraham Aiyash, and Delaware State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, Time reported.

Others who joined the protest were several religious and community leaders.

The former candidate for governor of New York participated inn an open letter to the president and Congress signed by 260 artists They demand a ceasefire in the region, the publication reported.

On Friday there was a humanitarian pause and a four-day truce that began with the release of more than a dozen hostages while Israel freed many Palestinians who had been imprisoned.

The temporary ceasefire was made to help facilitate the release of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel; those released on both sides are women and children.

During the demonstration, he held up a sign that read: ‘More than 6,150 children killed in Gaza. How many more before the ceasefire?

A girl is shown walking on the rubble as she returns to the devastation in the Deir Al-Balah area. A humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday

The death toll in Israel stands at 1,200, according to Israeli officials. Most of the dead were innocent civilians. A total of 240 hostages were taken hostage.

On Friday, as a four-day humanitarian truce was called between Israel and Hamas, many Gazans returned to their homes and neighborhoods to take stock of the devastation.

