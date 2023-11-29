Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Tottenham hit with crushing blow as Rodrigo Bentancur faces two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury… as medics fear the midfielder will not return until February

    Tottenham hit with crushing blow as Rodrigo Bentancur faces two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury… as medics fear the midfielder will not return until February

    By Sami Mokbel for MailOnline

    Published: 1:02 PM EST, November 28, 2023 | Updated: 1:03 PM EST, November 28, 2023

    Tottenham have suffered another crushing injury blow, with news midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur set to miss at least two months with an ankle injury.

    The Uruguay international made his first start since February after a serious knee injury in Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa.

    But he limped off after a tough challenge from Matty Cash and after assessment medics fear he will not be fit to return until February.

    It comes as a huge blow for Ange Postecoglou, who is already missing a host of key players, including James Maddison and Mickey van de Ven, through injury.

    Rodrigo Bentancur will be on the sidelines for another two months due to an ankle injury

