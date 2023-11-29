Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    John Eastman Breaks With Co-Defendant Trump, Requests Quicker Trial Schedule

    John Eastman, one of the former Trump lawyers indicted in Georgia on RICO charges, took a dig at co-defendant Donald Trump in a filing that urged Judge Scott McAfee to allow for an earlier jury trial in his election interference case.

    Eastman, through an attorney, argued that the final date by which defendants can take a plea agreement ought to be moved up “so that Defendants who do not have lifetime United States Secret Service protection and who are not running for election to an office can exercise and have their right to a jury trial completed within 2024.”

    Earlier this month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed that defendants ought to have only until June 21 to negotiate a plea agreement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

