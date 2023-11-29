Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Confider #89: Daily News Lawsuit Rocks City Hall; OAN Host Goes Vigilante

    Confider #89: Daily News Lawsuit Rocks City Hall; OAN Host Goes Vigilante

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Welcome to this week’s edition of Confider, the media newsletter that pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    EXCLUSIVE — YOU CAN FIGHT CITY HALL: A fiery lawsuit has rocked New York’s Room 9, the cramped and storied space housing reporters covering City Hall, where star scribes like The New York TimesMaggie Haberman, The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey, and Semafor’s always thankful Ben Smith cut their teeth. Read the full Confider scoop here.

    EXCLUSIVE — OAN GOES VIGILANTE: Earlier this year, One America News star Dan Ball paced the halls of the newsroom with a handgun strapped to his hip, policing the MAGA channel’s San Diego headquarters after a homeless man allegedly snuck into the building, three people familiar with the situation told Confider. Read the full Confider scoop here.

