Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    How inclusive are you? Take our ableism quiz and find out

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 ,
    How inclusive are you? Take our ableism quiz and find out

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    It’s one of society’s biggest “isms.”

    But according to disability advocates, ableism is still very common and often goes unchallenged.

    Ableism is discrimination against people with disabilities and something that makes their lives less important than those of non-disabled people.

    While it can be deliberate and structural, it can also be unconscious and exhibited, despite the best of intentions.

    We spoke with people with disabilities and advocates, who shared their experiences, to formulate the questions in this questionnaire.

    Consider how you might initially react to each situation (be honest) and then read what they have to say about your response.

    Charging

    The ABC is associated with International Day of People with Disabilities recognize the contributions and achievements of the 4.4 million Australians with disabilities.

    Aware 5m ago5 minutes agoTuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:54 p.m.

    How inclusive are you? Take our ableism quiz and find out

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy