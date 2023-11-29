How inclusive are you? Take our ableism quiz and find out

It’s one of society’s biggest “isms.”

But according to disability advocates, ableism is still very common and often goes unchallenged.

Ableism is discrimination against people with disabilities and something that makes their lives less important than those of non-disabled people.

While it can be deliberate and structural, it can also be unconscious and exhibited, despite the best of intentions.

We spoke with people with disabilities and advocates, who shared their experiences, to formulate the questions in this questionnaire.

Consider how you might initially react to each situation (be honest) and then read what they have to say about your response.

Charging

The ABC is associated with International Day of People with Disabilities recognize the contributions and achievements of the 4.4 million Australians with disabilities.