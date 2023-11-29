Margot Robbie laughs with joy as her husband Tom Ackerley ‘pinches her butt’ on the red carpet at the Gotham Awards in New York.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Margot Robbie seemed to get the surprise of her life when she was on the red carpet at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City on Monday night.

The blonde Barbie actress laughed nervously when her husband Tom Ackerley, 33, allegedly pinched her butt, according to reports. Page six.

The 33-year-old Australian actress smiled from ear to ear and wore a devilish smile during the incident that took place when they posed with her Barbie, director Greta Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach.

The outlet was interviewing the movie star when the pinching incident occurred and the journalist asked him if he really made the move, but neither Margot nor Tom wanted to confirm it.

However, the father shared that it was very clear that Tom angered his wife.

Margot and Tom have been married since 2016.

Tom, whose real name is Thomas Francis Michael Ackerley, is an English film producer, actor and former assistant director.

He co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment with his wife Robbie in 2014.

LuckyChap Entertainment has produced films and television series, including I, Tonya (2017), the television series Dollface (2019), Birds Of Prey, Promising Young Woman (both 2020), and Barbie (2023).

In 2018, her first release I, Tonya won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Three years later, Promising Young Woman won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and the BAFTAs for Best Original Screenplay and Best British Film.

On Monday, Margot looked chic in a retro-style bodycon satin dress under a semi-sheer cape.

The two-time Oscar nominee accessorized her chic ensemble with a metallic clutch, open-toed heels, pearl earrings, and leather gloves.

She styled her gorgeous golden locks into a perfectly styled ponytail and opted for stunning makeup to enhance her beauty and natural features.

The look was taken from an older Barbie set called Black Magic from many decades ago.

The Australian actress rocked nude lipstick, several coats of mascara, subtle eyeliner and bronzer for a sun-kissed glow.

Her husband, a film producer, looked handsome next to her in a black suit, matching shirt and shiny loafers.

Margot was beaming as the couple walked in together where Barbie received a tribute award.

That same day, Margot ended any hopes of a Barbie sequel after starring in the blockbuster as the title character.

She told the Associated Press that the film was intended to be a standalone project at Variety’s Power of Women Gala earlier this month.

‘I think we put everything into this one. “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something like that,” the blonde bombshell told the outlet.

He explained that director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig “put everything into this movie, so” he can’t imagine what would be next.

Instead, the producer hopes that the success of the film, which has grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide, will lay the groundwork for more original projects, especially those led by women.

“It doesn’t have to be a sequel, a prequel or a remake,” the Amsterdam star explained.

‘It can be totally original. You can still give him a big budget to do it.’