Connecticut Woman Sues Chopt Restaurants After Allegedly “Chewing on a Portion of a Human Finger” in a Salad

Chopt, the fast food chain on the East Coast, is facing a legal challenge as a customer, Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that a salad she purchased from a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, contained a piece of the manager’s finger. According to the lawsuit, Cozzi discovered the unsettling presence of a human finger in her salad while eating.

“She was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad,” the court filing says.

The legal complaint alleges that the manager accidentally severed a portion of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula. Despite the manager seeking medical attention, the lawsuit claims that the contaminated arugula, with the finger piece, was served to customers, including Cozzi.

Records from the Westchester County health department indicate that Chopt received a $900 fine in connection to the incident.

As a result of consuming the contaminated salad, Cozzi claims to have suffered various injuries, including shock, panic attacks, migraines, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain. Seeking unspecified monetary damages.

