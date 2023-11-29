Footage Shows Student Stabbed To Death at N.C. High School

On Monday, a tragic incident unfolded at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School in North Carolina, where a 14-year-old student stabbed two classmates during a brawl in the school’s gym, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy. Police were alerted to the situation at 11 a.m. after a school resource officer reported the stabbing.

A cell phone video captured the chaotic scene as dozens of students rushed into the gym witnessing the suspect wielding what appeared to be a knife, striking two victims aged 15 and 16.

Raleigh Police promptly responded, securing the building and providing first aid to the victims before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

The 15-year-old male succumbed to his injuries, while the 16-year-old remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a minor whose identity has not been disclosed, is now in custody and has been charged with murder.

Cherelle McLaughlin, the mother of a student involved in the altercation, spoke to WRAL, claiming that her son had acted in self-defense. She insisted that her son did not bring the knife to school but acquired it from someone within the school. Watch below.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones,” the school district said in a statement. “Please keep them and all of those that have been impacted by this loss in your thoughts. While student privacy laws prevent me from sharing specific information about the victim, please know that the student who passed away was a valued member of our school community, and we grieve this loss alongside his loved ones.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

