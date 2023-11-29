Matthew Perry’s Stepfather Makes Special Request to Fans

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

For the first time since Friends actor Matthew Perry’s death in October, his stepfather, Deadline correspondent Keith Morrison, has addressed his passing.

Morrison took to X, formerly Twitter, to mark Giving Tuesday, which is globally recognized as a day for championing philanthropic efforts.

“This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch,” Morrison posted on Monday, alongside a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation’s website. “But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

