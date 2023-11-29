Alex Murdaugh Goes on Rambling Apology Tour at Sentencing

Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former South Carolina lawyer convicted of murder, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for stealing about $9 million from his clients, law firm, and others close to him.

But before he was handed his prison sentence in Beaufort County Court, Murdaugh delivered a rambling speech in which he denied murdering his wife and son, apologized to his financial victims and his family, cautioned about the perils of drug addiction, and critiqued the online treatment of those closest to him.

“It is so important to me that you know how bothered I am by the things that I did,” a tearful Murdaugh, clad in an orange prison jumpsuit, said as he stood next to the defense table.

