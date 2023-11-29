Sofia Vergara is responding after a contractor claims she failed to pay $1.7 million for work on her Los Angeles mansion, while the star’s lawyer says the company was responsible for $5 million in damages.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A lawyer for Sofia Vergara has responded after a former contractor for the star claimed she failed to pay a huge bill for work done on her Los Angeles mansion.

In a statement obtained by DailyMail.com, Marty Singer, Vergara’s attorney, said: ‘My client filed claims against the contractor, Reside, several months before this misleading lawsuit was filed.

‘Sofía Vergara’s claims were for significant overcharging by Reside, poor and negligent work, and lengthy delays in obtaining damages exceeding $5 million.

“We are confident that my client will prevail in this dispute.”

Sofia is being sued by Reside Custom Homes, who allege she failed to pay a huge bill for construction done on her home. They claim she owes them more than $1,700,492.64.

Talking with TMZMarty claimed that his client was actually the first to send a demand letter. He says the letter was sent on October 4.

Marty added that Reside never disputed the claims and is now suing Sofia.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the company claimed that the actress owed them $1,700,492.64 after she hired them for a job in April 2022.

The company alleges that they were hired to perform construction work on Vergara’s luxurious home in the Beverly Park neighborhood, but were never compensated even though she agreed to pay for the project and additional contractor fees.

According to the lawsuit, the work was largely completed in December 2022, however, Vergara then requested more substantial improvements outside of their initial agreement, delaying the project until March 2023. Sofia returned to the mansion in March.

The Modern Family actress, 51, had requested clay plaster be installed in three of her powder rooms, an office, the walls of the dining room, the cottage bathroom and the living room of the guest house.

He also wanted a flight of stairs removed and replaced.

The contractor claims they initially assumed the cost of the additional work and Vergara promised them he would continue to pay for the improvements.

Additionally, RCH claims that the actress informed them that she had approved an invoice for almost $900,000 and had “already” ordered her money manager to pay them.

However, RCH claims it never actually paid the bill and now owes them more than a million dollars.

Reside Custom Homes claims the actress owes them $1,700,492.64 after she hired them for a job in April 2022, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

Sofia had purchased the luxurious home in 2020 with her then-husband, True Blood star Joe Manganiello.

The Tuscan-style abode, which was built in 1999, has six impressive bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 17,000 square feet of space and two acres of land.

The couple announced in July that they had separated and were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

Just two days after announcing their separation, the actor filed for divorce and listed the date of their separation as July 2, although he cited the reason for the end of their marriage as “irreconcilable differences.”

Sofia had purchased the luxurious home in 2020 with her then-husband, True Blood star Joe Manganiello.

Vergara has since separated from her husband, True Blood actor Joe Manganiello.

The former couple had no children together, but Sofia has a 32-year-old son from her previous marriage.

The Modern Family star has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2020.

Sofia took a short trip to celebrate Thanksgiving and spent the holiday with her neighbor Anastasia Soare, 65.

She shared photos on Instagram of her enjoying the vacation with Anastasia.

Anastasia is known as the ‘Queen of Brows’ and is the founder of the beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Sofia wore a dark brown dress with long sleeves and a short skirt for the meeting.

‘Thanksgiving to the neighbor! Thank you @anastasiasoare I love you!’ Sofía wrote as a caption.