Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Response After 3 Students, 3 Adults Killed in Crash Involving Bus on Ohio Highway

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Response After 3 Students, 3 Adults Killed in Crash Involving Bus on Ohio Highway

    Authorities have released a video showing the aftermath of a bus accident on I-70 in Licking County, Ohio, which claimed the lives of six people and left over a dozen others injured earlier this month. The incident occurred on November 14 when a semi-truck collided with a charter bus that was carrying members of the Tuscarawas Valley School District marching band to Columbus for the Ohio School Boards Association’s annual convention.

    The victims of the crash have been identified as:

    John W. Mosley, 18, Mineral City
    Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, Bolivar
    Katelyn N. Owens, 15, Mineral City
    Dave Kennat, 56, Navarre
    Kristy Gaynor, 39, Zoar
    Shannon Wigfield, 45, Bolivar

    In response to the incident, a team of 16 from the National Transportation Safety Board, comprising nine investigators and two members from its transportation disaster assistance team, is currently engaged in a safety investigation to determine the factors contributing to the crash.

    The post Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Response After 3 Students, 3 Adults Killed in Crash Involving Bus on Ohio Highway appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy