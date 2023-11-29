Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Response After 3 Students, 3 Adults Killed in Crash Involving Bus on Ohio Highway

Authorities have released a video showing the aftermath of a bus accident on I-70 in Licking County, Ohio, which claimed the lives of six people and left over a dozen others injured earlier this month. The incident occurred on November 14 when a semi-truck collided with a charter bus that was carrying members of the Tuscarawas Valley School District marching band to Columbus for the Ohio School Boards Association’s annual convention.

The victims of the crash have been identified as:

John W. Mosley, 18, Mineral City

Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, Bolivar

Katelyn N. Owens, 15, Mineral City

Dave Kennat, 56, Navarre

Kristy Gaynor, 39, Zoar

Shannon Wigfield, 45, Bolivar

In response to the incident, a team of 16 from the National Transportation Safety Board, comprising nine investigators and two members from its transportation disaster assistance team, is currently engaged in a safety investigation to determine the factors contributing to the crash.

