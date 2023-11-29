Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    “Can We Do a Half-Hour?” Video Shows Top Pentagon Official Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

    ATLANTA – (FOX 50) – Investigators in Coweta County have released new video of the human trafficking sting which saw the arrest of a top Department of Defense administrator for allegedly soliciting sex. The undercover operation busted 26 people, including 64-year-old Stephen Hovanic of Sharpsburg. He was the chief of staff for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas, overseeing the education of thousands of military dependent children.

