“Can We Do a Half-Hour?” Video Shows Top Pentagon Official Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

ATLANTA – (FOX 50) – Investigators in Coweta County have released new video of the human trafficking sting which saw the arrest of a top Department of Defense administrator for allegedly soliciting sex. The undercover operation busted 26 people, including 64-year-old Stephen Hovanic of Sharpsburg. He was the chief of staff for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas, overseeing the education of thousands of military dependent children.

Read the full story from FOX 5 here.

