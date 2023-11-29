Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Nov 28, 2023
    Paul Whelan Says He Was Punched in the Face at Russian Labor Camp

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

    Paul Whelan, an American jailed in Russia on espionage charges the U.S. has called politically motivated, said he was attacked Tuesday by another man imprisoned in his Mordovia labor camp.

    The former U.S. Marine told CNN in an audio statement that his alleged assailant had been a middle-aged Turkish prisoner “who has recently arrived at the prison and has anti-American leanings.” Whelan said that he had been working at a camp factory when the other man hit him in the face “with his closed fist.”

    The prisoner tried to strike him again, but Whelan “stood up to block the second hit,” he said, “being concerned that he had sharp shears in his hand that could be used as a weapon.” Other prisoners then stepped in, halting the Turkish inmate’s assault. “There are no guards on the factory floor and it was quite difficult for me to find prison staff to assist,” Whelan added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

