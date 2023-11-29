New York woman Mehwish Omer, 26, appears in court charged with hate crimes after attacking a Jewish woman who confronted her about tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

One of two women charged with hate crimes for allegedly attacking a Jewish victim who confronted them about tearing down billboards in New York City of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas appeared in court yesterday.

Mehwish Omer, 26, and Stephanie Gonzalez, 25, allegedly assaulted the 41-year-old woman after she approached the duo while they were removing Israeli hostage posters from a light pole on the Upper West Side on the night of November 9.

Omer has been charged with assault as a hate crime and criminal assault as a hate crime, while Gonzalez has been charged with criminal assault and robbery.

Omer appeared before a judge in Manhattan Criminal Court last night after trying to shield his face from photographers on his way to court.

Omer was granted supervised release and will appear in court again in January.

Omer hid his face under his coat as he entered the courtroom.

The Jewish woman told police she began recording Omer and Gonzalez and arguing with them before she was attacked.

The girls then allegedly assaulted her, ripped off her Star of David necklace and snatched her cell phone from her hand before running away.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries to his face and neck and his phone was damaged.

Omer’s attorney told the judge that an altercation provoked his client.

“I see enough fights in one day and people say things just to upset others,” attorney Lee Koch told the judge.

The NYPD had offered a $3,500 cash reward for information about the two attackers, who remained unidentified for days after the alleged assault.

Omer (right) and Stephanie Gonzalez, 25 (left), allegedly assaulted the 41-year-old woman after she approached the duo while they were removing the signs.

Both young women are charged with assault and criminal conduct as hate crimes. Gonzales is also charged with attempted robbery.

None of the suspects have a criminal record.

Their arrests come after two 18-year-old New Yorkers, Charlotte Wimer and Gray Segal, were also arrested for tearing down posters of hostages taken in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The posters showed 240 Israeli children and adults kidnapped by the terrorist group since the October 7 attack on Israel. NYPD officials have charged both suspects with criminal mischief.

The wall of the privately owned building was covered in red and white posters with the word “KIDNAPPED” written over photographs of the missing hostages, as well as posters displaying the Israeli flag.

A video shared by an X user shows signs being vandalized while Wimer and Segal are handcuffed.

The victim recorded the young women tearing down the posters before being attacked

New York City police arrested several people for removing Israeli hostage signs.

Sisters Aya and Dana were seen tearing down signs this week placed around Broadway and 79th Street in New York’s Upper West Side.

Posters highlighting the Jewish plight have been plastered across the Big Apple as a way to draw attention to those still held hostage in Gaza. However, there have also been many viral videos of people removing signs.

Weeks earlier, sisters Aya and Danan were caught on camera tearing down signs of Israeli children being held hostage while shouting “fuck Israel” on New York City’s Upper West Side.

They were confronted by passerby Marilyn Adler, who was walking down the street with her two daughters. When Adler urged them to stop tearing down the signs, the duo launched a torrent of insults at them.

The footage shows one of the sisters shouting: ‘Fuck you, fuck you Israel.’ The other woman said, ‘Fuck you, bitch.’

“They didn’t let me say a word. They said it was Israeli propaganda. “They said Israel invented AI hostages,” Adler’s daughter, Melissa, told the New York Post.

‘I said, ‘Please have a conversation with me.’ They didn’t stop yelling at me. They just cursed at me and yelled at me. I was stunned.

‘They looked at me with eyes full of hate. They hate me simply because I am Jewish. They don’t even know me.’