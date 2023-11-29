‘My Sister’s Keeper’ Actor Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death Revealed

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Evan Ellingson’s cause of death was revealed less than a month after the actor died at age 35.

Ellingson died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday.

On November 5, the My sister’s keeper The star was found dead at her Fontana, California, residence, the Sheriff’s Department said at the time. TMZ previously reported that Ellingson was staying in a sober living home when he died.

Although he had not appeared on screen in 10 years, Ellingson had several roles in projects throughout his childhood and adolescence. His most notable role included playing Jesse Fitzgerald, the teenage son of Cameron Diaz’s Sara, in the 2009 adaptation of the Jodi Picoult film. My sister’s keeper. She starred in the film alongside Abigail Breslin and Sofia Vassilieva.

Ellingson, who reportedly began acting at age 10, also played Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso’s Lt. Horatio Caine, in several episodes of CSI: Miami. His role in the crime drama was also his final acting project.

His other credits included complete savages, 24, Letters from Iwo Jima, Titus, crazy television and State of mind.

Ellingson said The Filipino star In a 2009 interview, “I never had the same (childhood) experience with my friends. I never had more time with them. However, my childhood was great. I was busy doing the things I love. “I have no regrets because I found my passion for acting from the beginning.”

The actor also previously shared in 2021 that he sought addiction recovery treatment at River’s Edge Ranch after using heavy drugs at age 19.