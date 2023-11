Kevin Mazur

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has always been a vocal supporter of, and collaborator with, her famous daughters. But on Tuesday, Knowles took the rare step to publicly defend Beyoncé against trolls accusing her of “wanting to be white.”

In a lengthly caption, Knowles dressed down the haters with a combativeness that’s not often associated with her mega-famous pop star daughter these days, so diligently-manicured is her public image.

Read more at The Daily Beast.