Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

Bruce Lehrmann was forced to admit in the Federal Court on Tuesday that Network Seven agreed to cover his rent for a year in return for his Spotlight interviews.

And on Wednesday morning it was revealed that the first apartment paid for by the broadcaster was a beachside apartment in Maroubra, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, with “incredible coastal views”, news.com reported. ouch.

According to the listing, the building was a “new boutique complex comprising a mix of three-bedroom townhomes and two- and one-bedroom apartments.”

“You will be the envy of your friends who live here.”

It also featured an in-ground swimming pool, a spa and a “gourmet kitchen” with “high-end appliances”, and was a stone’s throw from Maroubra beach, Mahon swimming pool, restaurants and cafes.

Lehrmann has been completely expelled from the Wentworth electorate and now resides on the town’s northern beaches, in another property covered by Network Seven.

The weekly rent for the unit was not disclosed in court; However, Lisa Wilkinson’s attorney, Sue Chrysanthou, said “she had the receipts” for the subpoenas.

In court on Tuesday, Ms Chrysanthou asked Mr Lehrmann: “Was part of that agreement that Channel Seven paid you for 12 months’ accommodation?”

Mr. Lehrmann responded: “That’s the only part…that’s my understanding.”

Ms Chrysanthou continued: “Did that occur from June 2023 and was paid until June 2024?”

Mr. Lehrmann said, “Well, yes.” For filming in those places.”

He explained that part of the first Spotlight interview, broadcast on Channel Seven in June, was partly filmed at Maroubra’s accommodation.