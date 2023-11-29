Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

ENGLAND (Sky News) – Bosses at one of the hospitals where a double murderer was able to abuse dead bodies for 15 years showed a “persistent lack of curiosity” during his offending, an inquiry has found. David Fuller, who was a maintenance worker, abused the corpses of at least 101 women and girls at Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital before his arrest in December 2020. His victims ranged in age from nine to 100.

Read the full story from Sky News here.

