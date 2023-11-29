Warren Buffett’s Business Partner Charlie Munger Dies at 99

Lacy O’Toole/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren E. Buffett’s longtime confidant, Charles ‘Charlie’ Munger, passed away Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 99.

Berkshire Hathaway released a statement saying that Munger, often described as Buffett’s “right-hand man,” died “peacefully” at a California hospital. No cause of death was provided.

Buffet, 93, said via the statement, “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

