Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Warren Buffett’s Business Partner Charlie Munger Dies at 99

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    Warren Buffett’s Business Partner Charlie Munger Dies at 99

    Lacy O’Toole/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren E. Buffett’s longtime confidant, Charles ‘Charlie’ Munger, passed away Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 99.

    Berkshire Hathaway released a statement saying that Munger, often described as Buffett’s “right-hand man,” died “peacefully” at a California hospital. No cause of death was provided.

    Buffet, 93, said via the statement, “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears’ not-so-successful reality streak: Star left three shows early when she left I’m A Celebrity after Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears’ not-so-successful reality streak: Star left three shows early when she left I’m A Celebrity after Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Nvidia CEO reportedly writes hundreds of emails a day to his staff that executives compare to haiku and ransom notes

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy