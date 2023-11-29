Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Epic Cyber Week Sale

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Wayfair.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sale has officially been extended, with up to 70 percent off savings, plus exclusive daily deals added every 24 hours. So if you’re doing some home reno, casually decor shopping, or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing.

With Thanksgiving and Halloween way behind us, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous drops, you can swap your ghosts for garland, wicked witches for sparkling snowmen, and bat decals for festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price. For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree, don’t sleep on this sale: For a limited time, you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99!

