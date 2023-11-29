Winds Topple National Christmas Tree Outside White House

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Strong winds toppled the 40-foot National Christmas Tree around by the White House on Tuesday just days before it was set to be officially lit by President Joe Biden.

Winds in D.C. were strong on Tuesday at 10 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph.

After falling at approximately 1:00 p.m., crane was used to prop it back up. The National Park Service said they are hopeful that the tree will be in good condition for Thursday’s tree lighting . The tree was delivered to the White House Ellipse on Nov. 14.

Read more at The Daily Beast.