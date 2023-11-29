Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Winds Topple National Christmas Tree Outside White House

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Winds Topple National Christmas Tree Outside White House

    Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Strong winds toppled the 40-foot National Christmas Tree around by the White House on Tuesday just days before it was set to be officially lit by President Joe Biden.

    Winds in D.C. were strong on Tuesday at 10 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph.

    After falling at approximately 1:00 p.m., crane was used to prop it back up. The National Park Service said they are hopeful that the tree will be in good condition for Thursday’s tree lighting . The tree was delivered to the White House Ellipse on Nov. 14.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears’ not-so-successful reality streak: Star left three shows early when she left I’m A Celebrity after Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears’ not-so-successful reality streak: Star left three shows early when she left I’m A Celebrity after Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Nvidia CEO reportedly writes hundreds of emails a day to his staff that executives compare to haiku and ransom notes

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy