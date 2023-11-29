Fears for model Gabby Epstein increase when she reveals her extreme weight loss in lingerie: ‘I love you but these photos are scary’

<!–

Australian beauty queen Gabby Epstein alarmed her fans on Wednesday when she debuted her dramatic weight loss.

The lingerie model, 29, who currently resides in Los Angeles, shared some snaps of her extremely lithe body on Instagram, prompting a flood of concerned comments.

Longtime fans of the blonde bombshell said Gabby’s latest photos, in which she flaunted her taut figure in black lingerie, were “scary” and “worrying.”

“I love you Gabby but these photos scare me,” one concerned follower commented as Gabby pouted and showed off her latest transformation.

“You looked ripped, you’re beautiful and I’m all for a lean and toned look but I don’t know… I hope you have a healthy mindset xx,” wrote another.

A third added: ‘People are really worried about you. Nobody’s trying to be mean, we’re just worried.

Someone else said: ‘I’ve been following her since 2015 and I promise she’s not doing well right now.’

Gabby was quick to respond to comments about her body, saying she managed to lose a lot of weight because “all I do is work out.”

‘Please, if you don’t have something nice to say, you don’t have to say anything at all xoxo,’ he added.

Despite the large number of negative comments, many fans supported the Playboy model and left messages of love and support.

“Honey, you are so beautiful, more beautiful than anything on this planet,” one person wrote.

Gabby was quick to respond to comments about her body, saying she managed to lose a lot of weight because “all I do is work out.” Photographed in 2021

Despite the large number of negative comments, many fans supported the Playboy model and left her messages of love and support.

‘Beautiful and sexy as always!’ Another added, while someone else simply said: “Awesome Gabby.”

A fourth continued: ‘You are stunning! Don’t listen to all the idiots in the comments.’

With three million followers on Instagram and a large following on Snapchat, Twitter and Onlyfans, Gabby is one of Australia’s most glamorous models.

She has recently appeared on the cover of Playboy and Maxim, and is considered one of the most successful export models in the country.

