Sandy Hook Families Offer to Cut Alex Jones a Deal to Settle $1.5B Tab

The families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting have offered floundering conspiracy theorist Alex Jones a viable “path out of bankruptcy.” All he has to do, their attorneys said in a new settlement offer, is agree to pay them a minimum of $85 million over 10 years—a mere 6 percent of the $1.5 billion he owes them in defamation damages.

The offer was filed last week as a part of Jones’ personal bankruptcy battle in Houston, according to the Associated Press. The deal would also require him to pay half of any annual income he makes over $9 million in the same period, “with a proportionate reduction of liabilities for each year of full payment.”

“Jones has failed in every way to serve as the fiduciary mandated by the Bankruptcy Code in exchange for the breathing spell he has enjoyed for almost a year. His time is up,” it reads.

