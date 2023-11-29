‘(Boston) is one of the best cities to win in’: Andrew Bailey on returning to Red Sox as pitching coach

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“I hope to bring some of that former player experience, especially being able to wear a Red Sox uniform.”

Andrew Bailey was the pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants in 2020-23. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Andrew Bailey was unable to see the mound during the Red Sox’s 2013 postseason due to a season-ending shoulder injury in July of that year.

The former pitcher turned pitching coach appears ready to pick up where he left off in Boston.

When talking to MLB Network Radio On Tuesday, Bailey expressed his admiration for the city. He also expressed his desire to combine his experience as a player and as a coach to help get the Red Sox pitchers back on track in 2024.

“We were a last-place team in 2012 and then we won the World Series in 2013, so we ran the gamut of experiences,” Bailey said. “(Boston is) such a special place. The fan base is amazing. And ultimately, it’s one of the best places to win. Their fans are electric and the atmosphere is there.”

Bailey donned a Red Sox uniform in 2012-13 as a relief pitcher. Despite that shoulder injury and a right thumb injury that delayed his debut with the team until August 2012, he appears to have enjoyed his time in Boston.

Bailey was a teammate of Craig Breslow during his time in Boston, the team’s new director of baseball. As a current Connecticut resident, it makes sense that Bailey ended up in Boston.

“I hope I can bring some of that former player experience, especially being able to wear a Red Sox uniform, to the table,” Bailey said, “and lean on those experiences along with all the other experiences I’ve had on the coaching side. ”.

Before becoming Red Sox pitching coach this month, Bailey, 39, spent the last four years with the San Francisco Giants in the same role.

Giants pitchers had a breakout year in 2023 under Bailey; Starter Logan Webb finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting. Webb’s 194 strikeouts and league-leading 3.25 ERA in 216.0 innings pitched certainly made him a case to win. The MLB-low 1.3 walks allowed per nine by the right-hander didn’t hurt either.

San Francisco relievers like closer Camilo Doval and Luke Jackson also had seasons. Doval’s 2.93 ERA and 87 in 67 ⅔ innings, including his league-high 39 saves in 2023, made him one of the best relief pitchers in baseball. Jackson was a closing arm for the Giants with his 43 strikeouts in 33 ⅓ innings, good for 11.6 strikeouts per nine.

It’s not hard to think of what Bailey’s mentorship could do for Boston’s young pitchers. Arms like Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Chris Murphy and Garrett Whitlock, who all had up-and-down performances in 2023, appear to have the potential to be very good pitchers.

Perhaps Bailey’s coaching and motivation to win in Boston can help the pitching staff get over the hump and the Red Sox out of the AL East cellar.