EXCLUSIVE: Fast-talking Robert De Niro refuses to talk about Gotham Awards blowup after accusing organizers of removing anti-Trump speech from his teleprompter speech.

Robert De Niro refused to speak when asked about his outburst at the awards ceremony, where he accused organizers of censoring an anti-Trump rant from his speech.

The actor, 80, was cagey when approached by DailyMail.com to explain the outburst at the Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday night.

De Niro became furious after claiming that part of his speech was removed because it contained a series of criticisms about the former president.

The Taxi Driver star delivered the entire segment and then criticized Apple, the awards organizer, for removing the speech.

But on Tuesday, De Niro remained tight-lipped, telling DailyMail.com: “No, no, I don’t want to make any comment,” when asked about the incident.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of the former president and was seen holding a copy of the book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party the day after the awards show incident.

De Niro was seen later Tuesday returning home with his book Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, the award-winning actor dodged questions as he got into a car waiting outside his home.

The Hollywood actor was seen leaving his New York apartment with a copy of ‘Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party’ by John Karl.

Wearing a black beanie and mask, a visibly upset De Niro repeatedly refused to talk about the incident and used a bag to try to hide his face as he left his Upper East Side home.

He then ordered a DailyMail.com reporter to “open the door” of his chauffeur-driven black Cadillac Escalade before getting in and slamming it behind him.

De Niro has been outspoken in his criticism of the former president, intensifying his criticism ahead of the 2016 election.

Last month, he submitted a statement to be read in his absence at the Stop Trump Summit, hosted by The New Republic magazine.

He was at the ostentatious awards ceremony to give a speech inn tribute to his critically acclaimed western crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon, which was directed by his long-time friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese.

De Niro was there to accept the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award on behalf of the film and appeared at the event with his co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

But at one point the veteran actor stumbled during the speech, before going on to explain his confusion.

“I just want to say one thing,” De Niro said. ‘The beginning of my speech was edited, cut and I didn’t know it. And I want to read it’ before launching into the speech

‘The beginning of my speech was edited, cut and I didn’t know it. And I want to read it,’ she said.

‘History is no longer history. The truth is not the truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness,” he said while elaborating on his previous comments.

“In Florida, young students are taught that slaves were taught skills that they could apply for their personal benefit,” De Niro continued. ‘The entertainment industry is not immune to this festering disease.

He also referenced a racist statement from a 1971 Playboy interview with John Wayne.

‘Duke John Wayne said of the Native Americans, ‘I don’t think we were wrong to take this great country from them.’ There were a large number of people who needed new land and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.’

‘The lie has become another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office.

And he maintains the pace of his current campaign of revenge. But in all his lies, he can’t hide the soul of him,” De Niro continued.

“He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows disrespect, for example, using Pocahontas as an insult.”

The Hollywood actor attended the event with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen and the couple was seen arriving together.

De Niro was paying tribute to his new film Killers Of The Flower Moon (pictured) and accepting the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award on his behalf.

He concluded by criticizing Gotham Awards and Apple, the film’s producer, for apparently censoring his comments.

Instead of ending with the typical thank you message, he said: “I I really don’t feel like thanking them at all for what they did.

‘How dare they do that, actually? But now I will go on to accept the award.”

The speech earned him enthusiastic applause and some awkward laughter from the audience.

Her appearance at the event comes just weeks after she was ordered to pay $1.2 million in damages to her former assistant as part of a gender discrimination lawsuit.

While the jury found De Niro was not personally responsible for the abuse, it said his company, Canal Productions, engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation against former assistant Graham Chase Robinson and should make him two payments of $632,142.

De Niro has been locked in duels with Robinson since she quit in April 2019.

Both he and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen took the stand during the weeks of the trial.

The couple were in attendance at last night’s awards show and recently revealed that they had welcomed a child, De Niro’s seventh, together.