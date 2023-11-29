Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Shot Palestinian Student ‘Afraid’ To Leave Hospital: Parents

    The parents of one of the three Palestinian students shot in Vermont over the weekend has said that their son was “afraid” to leave the hospital after being discharged and remains “shaken” from the incident.

    Kinnan Abdelhamid, along with his friends Hisham Awartani and Tahseen Ahmed, all 20 years old, were shot over the weekend after leaving an 8-year-old’s birthday party, family told The Daily Beast earlier this week. All three, who were wearing Keffiyeh headdresses and speaking Arabic at the time of the shooting, studied at different U.S. colleges. All three are of Palestinian descent.

    All three were hit, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

