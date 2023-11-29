Jake Tapper Doubts Report Trump Wasn’t Eating After Jan. 6

CNN

An excerpt from former congresswoman Liz Cheney’s forthcoming book about the reason for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) post-Jan. 6 visit to Mar-a-Lago left CNN anchor Jake Tapper a bit surprised Tuesday.

According to Cheney, McCarthy told her he went to see Donald Trump at his Florida residence on Jan. 28 because the former president was “really depressed” and “not eating.” By this time, the House had voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the Senate would begin its trial in a matter of days.

On The Lead, Tapper discussed that excerpt—and others—from Oath and Honor.

