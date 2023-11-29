The Common Cleaning Habit Women Have That Most Men Can’t Relate To

<!–

Women have identified a habit they do after cleaning that most men admit they’ve never done before.

The conversation started on Reddit when a woman revealed that the last step of her cleaning routine was to leave her newly tidied room and re-enter to see what it would look like through someone else’s eyes.

‘My daughters and I talk about going out and coming back to a room after cleaning it to see how it looks to someone else. Do boys do this too? she wrote.

The thread was quickly inundated with comments from both men and women debating whether this was actually a “girl thing.”

“I do that for everything,” one woman wrote, before another added that they do it “always without fail.”

One woman had a different opinion: ‘I’m a girl but I don’t do this. However, I open a window after cleaning and then go out and come back in to see if I still smell anything.’

Men also participated in the debate.

‘I get the feeling it’s mainly a girl thing. It’s also a good way to check that the room smells good,” said one of them.

“I bet you a lot of guys wouldn’t do this,” wrote another.

However, some men always check the room one last time to make sure it is spotless.

‘I definitely do this. I like to admire a job well done,” said one man.

‘I’m a boy and I do this. It’s also a good way to get an idea of ​​what your house smells like. If you spend too much time inside, you get used to the state of things. A reset of perspective can do a lot of good,” wrote another.

A third added: “As a man, I will move around the room, especially the entrance, and see what it looks like from other people’s perspective as I walk in to make sure I cleaned enough.”

Others admitted their cleaning routine could use some improvement.

“I only clean up when my girlfriend is done so she has proof that I do it,” said one man.

‘Neither my wife nor I do that. We just look around while in the room,” wrote another.