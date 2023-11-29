Toni Collette’s ex Dave Galafassi confirms his romance with Australian actress Claudia Karvan as the pair kiss during a romantic surf date, following her split with a glamorous chiropractor.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Toni Collette’s ex-husband Dave Galafassi found love with another iconic Australian actress: Claudia Karvan.

The 47-year-old musician, who split from Toni, 51, late last year, confirmed his surprising new romance with Claudia, 52, earlier this month when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a surf date at Bondi Beach.

The photos showed the couple, both dressed in wetsuits, exchanging kisses in the waves while floating on their surfboards.

A spectator told him Women’s Day magazine, the couple arrived at the beach and left together, adding: “They seemed very happy together and didn’t mind anyone seeing them.”

The sighting also confirmed Dave’s split from his former lover, Sydney chiropractor Shannon Egan, whom he was first seen kissing on the beach in December last year.

Claudia’s last known romance was with her ex-partner Jeremy Sparks, whom she dated for 22 years before splitting in 2017.

The former couple maintains a harmonious relationship and is the mother of their daughter Audrey, 22, and their son Albee, 17.

Meanwhile, Dave shares daughter Sage, 15, and son Arlo, 12, with his ex Toni.

Photos showed the couple exchanging kisses in the waves while floating with their surfboards, both dressed in wetsuits.

Dave was seen lovingly placing his hand on the Bump star’s back.

Toni and Claudia have a lot in common.

Aside from their strikingly similar appearance and their shared hometown of Sydney, both actresses have enjoyed successful careers in film, television and theatre.

Toni is best known for her roles in Muriel’s Wedding, Hereditary, Little Miss Sunshine and About A Boy.

After surfing, the couple washed off the salt water.

Claudia looked fit and fabulous in her green bikini.

Claudia also washed her brunette locks.

The couple caught several waves during their romantic surf date

A happy Claudia looked elated as she caught a wave.

Meanwhile, Claudia is most recognized for her roles in The Secret Life of Us, Love My Way, Bump, and Daybreakers.

Dave, who was a drummer in an indie rock band when he met the About a Boy star, confirmed his split from Golden Globe winner Toni in December 2022 when he was photographed passionately kissing Egan on Manly Beach in Sydney.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Toni’s management about the photos and hours later announced that the couple had split in a joint statement posted to their newly reactivated Instagram account.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce that we are divorcing,” the couple wrote.

Claudia and Dave seemed to be pretty experienced surfers.

The pair exchanged congratulatory fist bumps on their boards.

The actress was radiant as she emerged from the waves with her new boyfriend.

‘We are united in our decision and part with continued mutual respect and care.

‘Our children are of utmost importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit in a different way. We are grateful for the space and love you give us as we evolve and move forward peacefully in this transition. Thank you so much.’

The couple met in 2002 at the launch of Galafassi’s band’s debut album, Metal Detector, in Sydney, and their second meeting came a few days later at a house party.

They married following Buddhist rituals at their property in Berry, on the New South Wales south coast, less than a year after meeting in January 2003.

The sighting also confirmed Dave’s split from his former lover, Sydney chiropractor Shannon Egan, who he was first seen kissing on the beach in December last year. Both in the photo