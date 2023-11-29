Taika Waititi says he had no interest in directing ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ but did it because he was “poor”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taika Waititi has revealed that he initially had “no interest” in directing the 2017 film. Thor: Ragnarök for Marvel.

In Monday’s episode of Without intelligence podcastwith hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, the filmmaker talked about how he ended up directing two thor movies, including those from 2022 Thor: love and thunderfor the superhero franchise.

“You know what? I had no interest in making one of those movies,” Waititi said. “It wasn’t in my plan for my career as an author. But I was poor and I had just had a second child, and I thought, ‘You know What? This would be a great opportunity to feed these children.’”

And he added: “And thor, let’s face it: it was probably the least popular franchise. I never read thor comics when I was a kid. That was the comic that he would pick up and say, ‘Ugh.’ And then I did some research on it and read one. thor comic or 18 pages, or however long they are. He was still baffled by this character.”

Later during the conversation, Waititi said that he feels like he was asked to direct the thor movies because “they had no place to go with it. I thought, ‘Well, if I’ve been called, this is really the bottom of the barrel,’” and he added that fans initially “hated that I… signed up for the first one.”

He Next goal wins The director’s comments come after he said Business Insider earlier this month that he has no plans to return to the thor franchise in the short term.

“I’m going to focus on these other movies that I’ve signed on for,” Waititi said, noting that he will be busy for several years working on other projects and that he would “imagine another thor “It would be much sooner than that.”

Although he said he still loves Marvel and “working with them,” he wishes them nothing but the best if they move forward with another one. thor delivery without it.

“I would never feel like I was being cheated on,” Waititi added. “We are in an open relationship and it’s like they want to see other people, I’m glad for that. “I would still sleep with them again one day.”