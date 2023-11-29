Sen. Tommy Tuberville says Biden’s runaway border policy will result in “a 9/11 attack every few weeks”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville had harsh words for President Joe Biden’s border policy, saying the equivalent of the 9/11 attacks could happen “every few weeks” if it continues.

Tuberville, a Republican, has often been one of Washington’s most combative conservatives, even angering his own party with his blockade of nearly 400 military officers.

Now, Tuberville is directing his anger toward the disaster at the border, saying in an interview that Americans could face massive tragedies from Biden’s ineffective policy.

“The Biden administration… is going to get us into a lot of trouble,” Tuberville said. “We’re going to have a 9/11 attack every few weeks if we don’t keep an eye on it.”

“It’s out of control, but this group doesn’t care. I was an educator and I am up here, observing what happens; I think… who cares? Who cares about the American people? Who cares about the taxpayers of this country?

He told Newsmax the issue is bipartisan, adding, “I can’t find anyone on both sides of the aisle.”

It comes as Republicans continue to bash Biden at the border and word spreads that Americans have to pay the price for it.

Taxpayers face almost half a trillion dollars each year because the The Biden administration is not detaining migrants at the southern border, Republicans said in a report Monday.

The cost of providing education, health care, law enforcement and other expenses resulting from millions of additional immigrants amounts to $451 billion a year, the House study says.

The 49-page report comes as House Republicans push to oust Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for allegedly failing to limit the record number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Every day, millions of American taxpayer dollars are spent on costs directly associated with illegal immigration and the unprecedented crisis at the southwest border caused by… Mayorkas’ policies,” the report says.

“Massive illegal immigration, accelerated by Mayorkas’s open border policies, now represents an enormous cost to both federal and state governments, as well as the pocketbooks of private citizens and businesses.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has grappled with a record number of migrants attempting to illegally cross the US-Mexico border, a trend fueled by increasing numbers of people fleeing political chaos in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. .

Migrants stage a protest on their way to the United States, where Republicans say they represent a costly waste of resources.

Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, faces impeachment over the border crisis

Since Biden took office in 2021, US border agents have made more than 5 million arrests of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border irregularly (that is, not through a controlled border station).

Many seek asylum at the border and travel north in search of work in sanctuary cities like New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago, which are reeling from spending hundreds of millions of dollars on new arrivals.

Amid chaotic scenes of packed buses arriving from the border and migrants sleeping outside shelter centers, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams said earlier this fall that the influx will “destroy” the city. .

The document, authorized by Mark Green, the Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, brings together reports from these cities with estimates of the costs of the migration from think tanks and other public sources.

It includes the $451 billion cost estimate from the Center for Immigration Studies, a right-wing think tank that favors sharply cutting flows of people to the United States, which was calculated by researcher Andrew Arthur in May.

Hundreds of migrants advance in a caravan through southern Mexico, many bound for the United States.

The cost of Medicaid only for non-legal immigrants has increased in the last decade

It also includes another estimate, released in March by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), another research group, that taxpayers shell out at least $151 billion each year to cover the cost of illegal immigration.

According to FAIR, U.S. federal and state governments spend $182 billion annually to provide services and benefits to non-legal aliens and their dependents.

That figure is only partially offset by the $31 billion in taxes collected by the approximately 15.5 million non-legal aliens living in the United States, according to the group’s president, Dan Stein.

Some 3.8 million immigrants have entered the country since Biden took office in 2021, FAIR says. It is claimed that almost half of them entered the country illegally and were never caught.

The House will vote Monday on whether to advance or block a Republican charge to impeach Mayorkas for allegedly failing in his duty to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mark Green, the Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, says American taxpayers are the real victims of unchecked migration.

The rise in illegal migration means federal departments and border states have to spend much more on security.

The articles of impeachment, filed Thursday by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, contend that Mayorkas violated his oath of office by not closing the border.

The impeachment trial comes after months of threats from Republicans, who criticize the Biden administration for rolling back harsh restrictions on migrants and asylum seekers introduced under former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives appears likely to impeach Mayorkas, but he will almost certainly be found not guilty after a trial in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority.

The department has previously criticized Republicans for “their reckless impeachment shams and attacks on law enforcement” when they should be helping to reform the immigration system.

Both Biden and Trump are seeking another term in 2024, with Trump the leading contender for the Republican nomination.

If he wins, Trump would be planning a widespread expansion of the hardline immigration policies of his first administration, including the detention of undocumented immigrants in detention camps and their deportation.