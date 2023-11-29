‘Daily Show’ Absolutely Destroys ‘Roofie Magazine’s Man of the Year’ Jesse Watters

Comedy Central

Michelle Wolf kicked off her week as guest host of The Daily Show Monday with a torrential takedown of Diddy for settling a whopper of a lawsuit filed against him by recording artist/longtime girlfriend Cassie almost as quickly as he denied any wrongdoing. But the comedian was clearly just getting started.

On Tuesday, Wolf set her sights on Jesse Watters, who had quite the Thanksgiving weekend. One that allegedly included being bit by a dog, twice, including once in the giblets, as the Fox News anchor told viewers on Monday night. Watters—who Wolf describes as “the last face you see before blacking out at Sigma Kappa”—spent a good 20 minutes of his hour-long airtime recounting his holiday in painstakingly boring detail, and Wolf could seemingly not wrap her head around it.

“Every once in a while, I’ll check in with Fox News, just to see which race/pronoun/M&M I should be scared of now,” Wolf explained. But she was admittedly surprised to tune into Jesse Watters Primetime and discover that Watters didn’t seem interested in discussing any of the many major news stories that are happening right now. “All he was doing was meandering through the world’s most boring Thanksgiving. And, like, not for a little bit of time. He talked about it for, like, half his show.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.