    James Comer Seemingly Forgets His Own Behavior After Calling Out Dems

    James Comer Seemingly Forgets His Own Behavior After Calling Out Dems

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) explained on Newsmax Tuesday why he opposed Hunter Biden’s offer to publicly testify, claiming that he first wants a closed-door deposition and not “chaotic” public hearings in which Democrats “can’t conduct themselves in a mature, credible manner.”

    “We’re doing this investigation the way it’s supposed to be done, and the subpoena calls for Hunter Biden to come in for a deposition,” Comer told The Balance host Eric Bolling. “And that’s what we expect to have: a deposition where the transcripts will be released. When you have a deposition, the committee votes to release the transcripts. After the January 6 committee, the depositions were filmed. So this deposition will be filmed.”

    Comer, who subpoenaed President Joe Biden’s son earlier this month amid the Kentucky lawmaker’s unsubstantiated allegations of “shady business practices,” said he welcomed the younger Biden’s public testimony—at a later date.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

