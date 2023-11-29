EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie appears in good spirits as she is seen for the first time since she was accused of ‘playing games’ with her ex-husband Brad Pitt by trying to turn their children against him.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Angelina Jolie looked in high spirits when she was spotted in Milan with her filming partners Pierfrancesco Favino and Alba Rohrwacher and director Pablo Larrìn on Monday.

The appearance marks the first time the actress, 48, has been seen since people close to her ex-husband Brad Pitt accused her of “playing” to turn her children against him.

Brad’s friends talked about the star. devastation over his estrangement from his three adopted children and blamed his ex-wife who, they claimed, had carried out “textbook parental alienation”.

However, Angelina was seen smiling as she got out of the car in the Italian city and seemed unfazed by any family upheaval.

The Academy Award-winning actress cut an elegant figure as she donned a tailored black coat adorned with pearl buttons.

The star’s outfit couldn’t be seen under the long black coat, but she looked to pair the outfit with black boots while wearing her golden locks down.

Angelina was seen chatting with her film companions and other attendees apparently unaware of the cameras.

It’s been an explosive moment for the star recently after it was recently revealed that the couple’s daughter, Zahara, no longer uses Pitt as a surname and that her son Pax called his father a “world-class asshole.”

Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, are believed to be separated from their adoptive father; only his three biological children, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, still see him under a custody agreement.

Earlier this month, Zahara attended a sorority induction event at Spelman College in Atlanta and gave her name as Zahara Jolie instead of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, which is her legal name.

Both Maddox and Pax are also said to have dropped Pitt’s name in informal contexts “years ago.”

Maddox, who graduated from a university in South Korea, is said to have not spoken to Brad since the incident on a private plane in 2016 that ended the Jolie-Pitt marriage and is apparently openly hostile, saying that he “does not consider “Brad.” Like his father’s father no more.

Last week, DailyMail.com told how an explosive Instagram post by Pax had resurfaced in which he called Brad a “fucking horrible human being” and added: “Time and time again you prove yourself to be a terrible, despicable person.” .

Angelina was seen in Milan with her filming partners Pierfrancesco Favino and Alba Rohrwacher and director Pablo Larrìn.

The star was seen smiling while chatting with friends.

Angelina was seen arriving while her friend was holding the car door for her.

Angelina hid behind the Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino

‘You have no consideration or empathy towards your four youngest children who tremble with fear when you are in your presence.

“You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

Friends of the former couple do not dispute that the teenager made the comments, posted on Pax’s private Instagram account, but say they were made more than three years ago.

Some claim they shed light on the poisonous things they have said to their children.

One said: ‘The Instagram post is sad and frustrating because it doesn’t make things better.

“Even when what is said is bad for him, Brad only respects the children’s voices. He will never speak negatively about any of them and will almost never talk about them in public.

“There’s no doubt he would hit them back.”

The friend added: ‘There is a feeling among his friends that the post is a perfect example of parental alienation; I mean, this is a textbook demonstration of parental alienation.

Earlier this month, an explosive Instagram post from Pax resurfaced in which he called Brad a “f***ing horrible human being.”

The couple’s joint custody agreement gives Shiloh, 17 (far left), and twins Knox and Vivienne (center, far right), 15, more time with Angelina than with Brad.

Angelina Jolie arrives at JFK airport with Pax earlier this year. Friends of Brad Pitt have spoken of her devastation at being estranged from her three adopted children.

‘Brad’s team believes she has been playing these games for years, but they don’t want to get involved in a battle with her.

“It’s been years and years of her telling and retelling the same poisonous things about him and the reality is that it’s alienated the kids, and the reality is that it bothers Brad.

‘He cares about all of them. “It’s devastating.”

A source close to Angelina familiar with the matter said: “Brad Pitt has no one to blame but himself.” All Angelina wants is to heal her family and move on, but he won’t let her go.

Brad’s friend added that custody of the six children now only involves the youngest three: Shiloh, who is 17, plus Knox and Vivienne, 15.

These children are subject to a shared custody agreement that gives them more time with Angelina than with Brad.

It has been reported that Brad spends time with them on weekends and for extended periods during school holidays.

Angelina has complained that she would like to move, but that the family has to stay in the United States, since Brad chooses to live there.