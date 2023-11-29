Arizona tribal police officer charged with ‘disgusting’ cover-up after fatal Thanksgiving hit-and-run: He ran over 30-year-old woman and then returned to the scene to ‘investigate’, even going to her parents’ house with other officers to tell her she was dead

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Arizona police officer has been charged with a “disgusting” cover-up after a woman was killed in a fatal hit-and-run, and he allegedly returned to the scene to “investigate.”

Iris Billy, a 30-year-old mother of two, was hit and killed on State Route 73 in Arizona by a driver at 3:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. The person driving the car fled the scene and police began searching for the driver.

The police in charge of the investigation quickly realized that the main suspect in the hit-and-run was actually another officer.

Josh Anderson, 49, an officer with the White Mountain Apache Police Department, was arrested and faces a series of criminal charges. Anderson’s patrol car was found with damage that was “consistent with a collision with a pedestrian.”

He was on duty when the accident occurred, and even responded to the scene later and then went to Billy’s family home with other officers to inform his family of the news that Billy had died.

Anderson, a tribal officer who had spent two decades on the force, was charged with assault, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious physical injury and criminal negligence.

He was also charged with reckless driving, interfering with an officer, death caused by a vehicle and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

The case has been turned over to the FBI and the sheriff’s office said Anderson resigned after his arrest.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said, “This is an extremely sad time for the victim’s family, the men and women of the White Mountain Apache Police Department, and the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

‘This event is an isolated incident and is not a reflection of the excellent police officers who serve and protect the citizens of the White Mountain Apache Reservation every day.

‘The White Mountain Apache Police Department acted quickly, transparently and aggressively to find the facts and document the incident.

“Their professionalism and vigilance throughout the investigation resulted in the ability to gather evidence and facts related to the death of Iris Billy.”

Billy’s sister, Phylene Burnette, said: “It’s very disturbing, disgusting and heartless.

Speaking of Billy’s children, Imani, 10, and Kolby, 9, the sister said, “They still need her.” She was an only mother, she was everything to them.

‘Whatever he did to her, he returned to the scene and helped investigate. And he (Anderson) was one of the four officers who came to my parents’ house to tell them the news.

“We were expecting her at home that morning.”

‘Knowing it was someone from our local police department, emotions are all over the place. It’s sadness and anger, like why? He needs to stay in jail.”

Brian Swanty, the deputy chief, said: “They started to recognize that there was a police car that was there (at the scene) and it had some damage, but again, in rural Arizona, our cars sometimes break down. They destroy because the agents go to the forest.

“But as the investigation progressed, there were more and more indications that something just didn’t add up here.

‘Who would think it was the police car involved that is now back on scene? That’s just not normal.

“I can’t imagine that scenario at all. Next of kin is probably one of the worst assignments you can be given, let alone knowing that you had anything to do with it, I can’t imagine.”

The crash site in eastern Arizona

“If he had stopped and rendered aid like the rest of us would have to do, we wouldn’t be talking today.”

Iris’ twin sister Inez wrote on social media: ‘JOSH ANDERSON killed my twin sister Iris!!!! Why doesn’t the White Mountain Apache Police Department mention her name in her Facebook post? He hit my sister while she was on duty in her police vehicle!!

‘He left her there and returned to the scene, then came to my parents’ house with 3 other officers to inform them of my sisters’ passing! How can you be so heartless!!!!

‘He is pure evil and I hope he rots in prison!!! I have so many questions, why, why, why? I love you Chubb, I’m so sorry this should never have happened to you!!!!’

A GoFundMe post said: ‘My sister, Iris, was in a hit and run on Thanksgiving morning. We have so many questions, even though the police report has not been prepared or released, they have the suspect in custody.

‘The suspect is a police officer with the White Mountain Apache Police Department, Joshua Anderson.

‘He was the one who hit her, returned to the scene to ‘help’, then came to our parents’ house with 3 other officers to break the news that she was the victim. She has left behind 2 children, Imani-10 and Kolby-9.’

Former White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairwoman Gwendena Lee said the news had devastated the small community.

She wrote: ‘Iris’s tragic and violent death in our small, tight-knit community brings pain and sadness to us all.

‘My prayers and all our prayers are with the Billy family. We feel and extend deep condolences for the broken heart of the Billy family.

‘I have had the great honor of working with Lorene (Iris’s mother) in various capacities at Tribe and at Theodore Roosevelt School as members of the School Board alongside Cline Griggs.

‘I am very aware that words cannot match the depth of your pain, Lorene, nor that of your husband, nor that of your children, especially the grandchildren who have lost their mother. Words cannot heal your wounded hearts either.’