Australian netball legends in war of words over boycott of All-Star awards ceremony amid pay battle after Gina Rinehart withdraws $15m sponsorship

Australian netball greats Jill McIntosh and Joyce Brown not on the same page

Netball Australia struggling after losing $15 million sponsorship

Diamonds players only attended after being legally threatened

Netball Australia has plunged into a new crisis, with two sporting greats locked in a war of words over the players’ protests at last Saturday’s awards night in Melbourne.

Hall of Fame legend Jill McIntosh described the Diamonds’ industrial move as “shameful,” in stark contrast to former coach Joyce Brown, who called NA’s actions “an incredible disgrace.”

It comes after many Super Netball players skipped the event due to an ongoing pay dispute and national team players only attended after a threat of legal action from the governing body.

‘I thought it was disappointing for everyone involved. It was not the forum for players to air their complaints. It’s embarrassing for netball,” said McIntosh, a great player and coach from the 1970s to the early 2000s. Sports code.

“I thought everyone should have put aside their differences.”

Fellow great Joyce Brown disagreed with Jill McIntosh and instead called Netball Australia a “disgrace” for threatening legal action against the Diamonds.

Liz Ellis, another big Australian netball star, expressed disappointment earlier this week that Diamonds players were forced to attend the ceremony under threat of legal action.

Brown disagreed, noting that the players make the sport.

‘I’m stunned. How are legal actions taken against players? she said.

‘I think the performance of the CEO (Kelly Ryan) and the president and her board of directors should be evaluated…“Hey (Netball Australia) has fractured the entire fabric of the sport.”

The sport is in disarray after mining magnate Gina Rinehart withdrew her $15 million sponsorship from the Diamonds in October last year.

At the time, the team raised concerns about comments made about First Nations by Ms Rinehart’s late father, Lang Hancock, in the 1980s.

Indigenous player Donnell Wallam was reportedly uncomfortable wearing the uniform with the Hancock Prospecting logo.

“My disappointment and embarrassment at not being able to attend turned to anger when I was informed that current Diamonds players and their advisors were threatened with possible legal action if they did not attend the dinner,” Ellis said Monday.

Donnell Wallam (pictured right) was reportedly uncomfortable wearing the uniform with the Hancock Prospecting logo following comments made by Rinehart’s father in the 1980s.

Netball Australia reportedly threatened legal action against the stars if they boycotted the awards last Saturday, with members of the Diamonds national team contractually obliged to attend.

Courtney Bruce (pictured) was the big winner of the night, taking home the Liz Ellis Diamond Award for the second time and also being named International Player of the Year.

“As a former Diamonds captain, I cannot believe that the governing body of the sport I love treats its Diamond athletes, who are brilliant role models and ambassadors for netball, with such callous contempt.”

Ellis also questioned the leadership of Netball Australia.

“So, once again, netball is in the headlines for the wrong reasons – another crisis entirely brought on by the sport itself,” he said.

‘These women (Super netball players) haven’t been paid for eight weeks. They are fighting for fair wages and conditions not only for themselves but also for the players who will come after them.

“Questions have to be asked… and we need an immediate answer.”