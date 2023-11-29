Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley look like Barbie and Ken as they arrived arm in arm at a screening of Greta Gerwig’s hit fantasy comedy in New York.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley were every inch the real-life Barbie and Ken as they walked arm in arm to the screening of their hit movie, Barbie, in New York City on Tuesday night.

When the happy couple arrived at the Peninsula Hotel for the exclusive event, which was also attended by Dua Lipa, whose song Dance the Night appeared on the Barbie soundtrack, the Australian actress and producer, both 33, put on a display of love.

As they headed to the five-star hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the two-time Oscar nominee held onto her man’s arm as he confidently led them inside.

The bombshell, who became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading ladies after appearing in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 hit comedy The Wolf of Wall Street, looked gorgeous in an all-pink Versace ensemble.

In addition to showing off Barbie’s favorite color, Robbie paid homage to the famous Mattel doll, created by Ruth Handler, wearing a classic, bouncy look and glamorous makeup, which accentuated her natural beauty.

The LuckyChap Entertainment co-founder sported nude lipstick, bronzer along her cheekbones for a sun-kissed glow, and a golden smoky eye that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Meanwhile, Ackerley looked handsome in a beige turtleneck, navy trousers and a long black jacket as he showed his support for his long-time love.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he was serving as an assistant director and she was in front of the camera.

After sparks flew between the duo, they began dating the following year and eventually tied the knot in 2016.

Lipa, 28, was also present at the screening, which is part of Barbie’s press tour that was cut short due to the SAG-AFTRA strike earlier this year.

For the occasion, the Levitating singer wowed in a semi-sheer fringed dress and black leather boots.

In addition to producing a song for the Barbie movie, the three-time Grammy winner made a cameo in the film as a blue-haired mermaid.

Chic: Lipa, 28, was also present at the screening, which is part of Barbie’s press tour that was cut short due to the SAG-AFTRA strike earlier this year.

Eye-catching: for the occasion, the Levitating singer wowed in a semi-transparent dress with fringes and black leather boots.

The latest sighting of Robbie and Ackerley comes just one day after they attended the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

For a night out, Robbie’s look was inspired by Black Magic Barbie, which is one of Ruth Handler’s (creator of Barbie) favorite outfits and was released in 1964-1965.

The Babylon star even rocked all of the doll’s stylish accessories, including a tulle cape, clutch, leather gloves, and pearl earrings.

Sparing no details, Robbie styled her golden blonde locks into a perfectly styled ponytail with a deep side part.

Robbie has spent most of this year dressing like the popular doll at red carpet events, including recreating the swimsuit worn by the first Barbie and putting a modern twist on her more extravagant ensembles.

At Barbie’s first media event in Beverly Hills in July, the bombshell rocked a trendy Barbie look, donning a pink and white polka dot minidress from Valentino, inspired by the 2015 Pink and Fabulous Barbie doll.

Next, she wore a black and white Hervé Léger dress during a trip to Sydney’s Bondi Beach in her native Australia.

The outfit was inspired by Barbie’s first outfit, a black and white striped swimsuit released by Mattel in 1959.

On the red carpet at the Barbie premiere in Seoul, South Korea, the actress wore another quintessential pink Barbie look: a crystal-embellished dress from Versace.

Her outfit featured a figure-hugging bustier and ruffled skirt, and she finished her look with a darker pink crystal Versace bag and a sparkling ruby ​​ring.

The outfit was inspired by the 1985 Day to Night edition of Barbie.