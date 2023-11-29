Israeli navy fire missiles at Gaza homes

NNA – Israeli occupation navy boats fired a number of missiles at the coast of Khan Yunis, Al-Shati, and Sheikh Radwan in the Gaza Strip.

This coincides with the sixth and final day of the truce, which was extended two days ago.

Media sources told WAFA that the occupation boats fired at Palestinians#39; homes in the areas west of Khan Yunis, Al-Shati Camp, Sheikh Radwan, and other areas adjacent to and opposite the coast of the Strip, without any casualties being reported.

Over the past three days, the occupation forces violated the humanitarian truce more than once, targeting farmers while they were working on their land east of the Al-Maghazi camp, killing one and injuringnbsp;another.

Seven citizens were also wounded by bullets from the occupation forces, in the vicinity of the two al-Quds hospitals in Tel Al-Hawa, west of Gaza City, and the Indonesian in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

It is noteworthy that, on the first day of the humanitarian truce, the occupation forces targeted a group of citizens, while they were trying to return from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north, killing two and injuring others.

During the days of the truce, the occupation forces prevent 1.7 million people displaced to the southern Gaza Strip from returning home to inspect their houses and property, most of which were bombed and destroyed in the center and north of the Strip, or even from searching for their missing family members, after threatening to target them.

The humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip entered into force at 7 a.m. last Friday, after an Israeli aggression that continued since October 7th against Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip, which killed more thannbsp;15,000 citizens, including 6,150 children, more than 4,000 women, in addition to more than 36,000 wounded.mdash;WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.

nbsp;